Bhooth Bangla first look: Fans can't wait for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy; see new poster

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are collaborating after 14 years of their last film Khatta Meetha (2010). The exiting news was shared on Akshay’s 57th birthday on Monday. Akshay's first look from Bhooth Bangla was unveiled in a motion poster of the film that featured him and a black cat in front of a seemingly haunted mansion. Interesting, it was not the cat, but Akshay who drank milk from a bowl. Also read: Priyadarshan set to begin work on fantasy horror film with Akshay Kumar, confirms the subject Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla first look was unveiled on his birthday on September 9.

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla first look out

In his caption on Instagram, the actor wrote about the film that's backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!"

Check out his post:

Fans cannot wait for Bhooth Bangla

One commented on Akshay's post, "Excited (fire emoji). Another fan wrote, "Legendary reunion (fire emojis)." Many others wished Akshay on his birthday and some even thanked him for giving his fans a 'sweet gift' on his special day. A fan commented, “Thank you for this and happy birthday Akshay sir. Can't wait to watch Bhooth Bangla.”

More about the film

Priyadarshan and Akshay, who have given cult classics like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dan, are now gearing up for Bhooth Bangla; the horror-comedy expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. Not much is known about the new horror-comedy yet, but it is expected to involve black magic.

Sharing the motion poster, production banner Balaji Motion Pictures wrote on Instagram on Monday, "After 14 years, the iconic jodi (team) of @priyadarshan.official and @akshaykumar is back with another horror comedy. Get ready for something truly special! Bhooth Bangla in cinemas in 2025.