Priyadarshan set to begin work on fantasy horror film with Akshay Kumar, confirms the subject

Priyadarshan is all set to begin work on his next film, which will mark his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The director-actor jodi has given us some cult hits together such as Hera Pheri (2000) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which is why their upcoming project is bound to create buzz. Filmmaker Priyadarshan with actor Akshay Kumar

He shares, “Now that I am done with my docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, my most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour.”

Is it something like BB? “That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of magic, the oldest superstition of India. It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. From our first film, to this one, it has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well. I was waiting for a good subject to get back with him, and this one I feel will be that.”

Since we bring up BB during our conversation, coincidentally two of his cults mentioned earlier are getting a third instalment in their respective franchises, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Hera Pheri 3.

The 67-year-old is not a fan of remakes, “The first one is always the best, like Hera Pheri. It will always be good, you can make whatever second or third parts. People will always say they liked the original. In sequels, makers exploit the success of that market. There’s nothing wrong in doing that. The world over people make sequels. Terminator 2 was bigger than Terminator 1, the former was made by another director. I, somehow, don’t like to do sequels.”

Though he is okay with remakes, as he remade the Malayalam film Ramaji Rao Speaking (1989) into Hera Pheri. “But I never remake films which I have made only for my satisfaction. As a maker, I have tried horror, comedy, romance. I know when I make certain films they are meant for an audiences who likes realistic films, while some are for the common man. I always make sure my films have no double meaning, or content that cannot be watched by parents with their children,” he ends.