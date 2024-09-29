Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir says he ‘cried’ after film received heavy backlash: 'Main ruka nahi hu'

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir got emotional talking about the huge backlash for his dialogues for the film. Manoj appeared in a conversation Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, where he opened up about the heavy criticism after the release of the Prabhas-starrer. He said that he cried and learnt that nothing is permanent in this life. (Also read: Manoj Muntashir accepts Adipurush hurt people's sentiments in new note, apologises ‘unconditionally’) Manoj Muntashir wrote the dialogues of Adipurush.

What Manoj said

During the chat, when Manoj was asked about how he processed all the backlash, he said, “Roya tha main… Ek insan ke taur pe maine ye samjha ki kuch bhi permanent nahi hai. Jo aaj hai, ho sakta hai ye kal na ho, lekin ye bhi seekha ki jo accha hai, wo kal bura bhi ho sakta hai aur wo parso accha bhi ho sakta hai. Toh mai ruka nahi hu, jhuka nahi hu, mai din raat koshish kar raha hu (I cried. As a human being, I have understood that nothing is permanent. What exists today may not be there tomorrow, but I have also learned that what is good today can turn bad tomorrow, and the day after that, it can become good again. So, I haven't stopped, I haven't bowed down, and I am working hard day and night).”

What Om Raut told Manoj at screening

In the same conversation, Manoj said that when he attended a screening of Adipurush, he told the director Om Raut that he felt the film felt ‘shallow’ at some places. Manoj said, “He said, ‘Sir, hume apni reach badhani hai. Hum agar sahaj aur saral baat karenge toh hogi… lekin aap toh Ramayan, Valmiki waale school se aate hein toh apko ye shallow lagega.’ Main kaha accha ye baat sahi ho sakti hain (Sir, we want to increase our reach. If we do that in an easy manner then it will reach more. But you are from the Ramayan and Valmiki school of thoughy. I thought okay this can be true).”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, got heavy criticism post-release in 2023. The film faced criticism for subpar VFX, inadequate graphics, mediocre dialogues, and a lackluster plot, leading to disappointment among viewers anticipating the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are ‘marega bete,' ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’.