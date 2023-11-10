Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir regrets defending Prabhas film amid controversy: ‘A 100 percent mistake'

Months after facing heavy trolling and criticism for Prabhas' ambitious epic Adipurush, writer Manoj Muntashir has called it ‘a hundred percent mistake’ and added that he should not have said anything at the time. Manoj Muntashir was speaking with Aaj Tak, when he also said that there may have been mistakes, but none of that was intentional. (Also read: Adipurush writers were immature, you cannot put dialogues in that way| Gangs of Wasseypur's Zeishan Qadri) Manoj Muntashir co-wrote Adipurush with the film's director Om Raut. He also wrote the dialogues for the Prabhas film.

‘I made a big mistake’

"There is no doubt about it. I am not such an insecure person that I would defend my writing skills by saying that I have written well. It's a 100 percent mistake. Yes, I made a big mistake. But, there was no bad intention behind that mistake. I had absolutely no intention of hurting the religion and causing trouble to Sanatan or to defame Lord Ram or to say something about Hanuman ji which is not there."

‘Not intentional’

Manoj also said that he can never think of intentionally hurting the religion. He added that it was a learning process, and he learned a lot from it all and will be very careful going forward. However, he also said that none of that means ‘we will stop talking about ourselves’.

'Shouldn't have clarified at the time'

The writer-lyricist also said, "I feel that when people were furious, I should not have clarified at that time. This was my biggest mistake. I should not have spoken at that time. If people are angry with my clarification, then their anger is justified. Because that was not the time to clarify and today I understand that mistake."

Adipurush controversy

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush featured Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Right after the first look of Adipurush was released, the filmmakers bore the brunt of major trolling and had to issue a statement announcing that they'd rework on the looks of the main characters, inspired by Ram, Ravan, Hanuman and Sita from the mythological epic Ramayan.

After the film released earlier this year, it was largely attacked for inappropriate representation of the lead characters - Raghav aka Ram, Janaki aka Sita and Raavan. Many factions filed cases against the film for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. Manoj also issued an apology and the filmmakers made a few changes to the dialogues of the film.

