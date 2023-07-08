Manoj Muntashir accepts Adipurush hurt people's sentiments in new note, apologises ‘unconditionally’

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has rendered an ‘unconditional’ apology after the film caused a huge controversy upon its release last month. In a new note shared on Twitter and Instagram, Manoj accepted that the film hurt people's sentiments. (Also read: Adipurush gave many wrong justifications and failed to connect, Ramayan worked even in OTT-era: Sunil Lahri) Manoj Muntashir wrote the dialogues for Adipurush.(Sanjeev Gupta)

"I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation. #Adipurush," he wrote in his message.

People reacted to his message as well. “Come on, better late than never. May Bajrang Bali give you power,” wrote one. “Sometimes it happens that even good people go astray. But your apologizing proves that even if you made a mistake for some reason, you are a true Sanatani. Hail Lord Rama. May Lord Ram bless you,” wrote another.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are ‘marega bete, ’bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of Adipurush also revamped the dialogues. However, the damage was already done. All India Cine Workers Association also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the film.

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to revoke the certificate of the film for public exhibition. The film was opposed by the lawyers at a police station in New Agra and a complaint was lodged as well.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

