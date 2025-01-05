Veer Pahariya opens up on sharing screen space with ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force: ‘She was very helpful’

Veer Pahariya is all set to make his acting debut with Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur's aerial action entertainer, Sky Force. As seen in the recently released trailer of the film, Sara Ali Khan can also be spotted. Interestingly, the two are rumoured ex-lovers. As per a report in News18, Veer talked about working with Sara in his debut film. (Also Read – Sky Force trailer: Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya team up for ‘India’s first airstrike’, Sara Ali Khan seen too) Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya were rumoured to be dating in the past.

Veer on working with Sara

Speaking at the trailer launch held on Sunday in Mumbai, Veer was asked if it was reassuring to work with an actor as familiar as Sara in his debut film, given the two shared a ‘friendship’ in the past. Before Veer could respond, producer Dinesh Vijan intervened and asked the reporter, “You mean friendship or Stree's friendship?," referring to the popular substitute Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky invokes to refer to his romantic interest in Shraddha Kapoor's character in Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy franchise Stree. Amar and Dinesh are producers on both Sky Force and Stree.

Veer responded humbly, “She (Sara) was very sweet. She was very helpful. She has a lot of experience in the industry already. So she did help me a lot, and I'm very grateful. Thank you Sara.” Sara dated Veer before she even made her debut as an actor with Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath. On an episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, host Karan Johar teased that Sara was dating Veer at the same time as Janhvi Kapoor was dating his brother Shikhar Pahariya. After a break-up that lasted a few years, Janhvi is back with Shikhar.

About Sky Force

As per the synopsis, Sky Force is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform. The trailer, released on Sunday, shows both Akshay and Veer as officers of the Indian Air Force. It is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. It's slated to release in cinemas on January 24 ahead of Republic Day.