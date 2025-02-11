‘Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai’: B Praak slams Ranveer Allahbadia, cancels podcast appearance amid controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia has been receiving huge backlash for his inappropriate comments during a YouTube episode of India's Got Latent. The singer apologised with a video message on Monday, even though many took to the comments and criticised the YouTuber for making jokes that were deemed offensive and derogatory. Now singer B Praak has slammed Ranveer, calling it ‘pathetic’. He also revealed that he was scheduled to appear on his show but has now canceled his appearance. (Also read: Manoj Muntashir slams Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India's Got Latent, calls him and Samay Raina ‘perverts, vampires') B Praak has criticised Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India's Got Latent.

What B Praak said

Taking to his Instagram, B Praak posted a video message where he said in Hindi, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show.”

‘This is not at all comedy’

He went on to add, “Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai. Ye humara culture hi nahi hai. Ap apne parents ke kaun si story bata rahe ho? Ap unki kaun si baatein kar rahe ho? Ye comedy hain? This is not at all comedy. Logo ko gaaliyan dena, logon ko gaaliyan sikhana, ye kaun si generation… mereko samajh hi nahi aa raha (This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? What are you even talking about them? Is this comedy? You are abusing people, teaching them how to abuse… I fail to understand this generation).”

The singer called out the pathetic thinking of Ranveer and said how is he preaching spirituality on his podcast. He requested the comedians on the show not to promote this. He said that the YouTuber should promote Indian culture and values through his content and requested that it must not harm the future generation.

A formal complaint has already been registered against Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the organisers of the show India’s Got Latent. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of expression had its limits, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she would raise the issue in the parliament.