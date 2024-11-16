B Praak breaks down in tears talking about newborn son's death: ‘We lost everything in life’

B Praak has emerged as one of the most dependable singers in the industry in the last few years, belting out hit songs like Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and Mann Bharryaa 2.0. In a new interview with Subhankar Mishra, the singer opened up about his family and personal life and detailed the tragic death of his newborn son in June 2022. He was expecting his second child with his wife, Meera Bachan. (Also read: Vikrant Massey has this to say to Taapsee Pannu’s comment that 'Hero didn’t matter' in Haseen Dillruba) B Praak opened up about the difficult time in his life when he had to bury his newborn son.

What B Praak said

During the interview, the singer became teary-eyed, talking about the time and said, "Agar life mein koi bhari laga, kisko uthana, toh vo apne bete ki... Usse bhari cheez maine life mein uthayi hi nahi. Main apni mummy ko bol raha ki hum kya kar rahe hain, maine toh itna bhaar uthaya hi nahi. I came back to the hospital, and Meera mujhe dekhte hi boli, 'Dafna aaye na tum. Mujhe dikha toh dete'. That was the bad time. We lost everything in life. Itne negative ho gaye. Aaj tak vo mere se iss baat se naraaz hai (If there’s anything heavy in life, something impossible to bear, it was the loss of my son. I was telling my mother, ‘What was I doing?’ I have never lifted such weight in my life. I came back to the hospital, Meera looked at me and said, ‘You could have shown me the baby before burying him’. Till today she is angry with how I handled the situation. We became so negative)."

More details

In a statement he shared on Instagram after the tragic incident occurred in 2022, the singer had said, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak."

The couple tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They became parents to their first child, son Adabb, in 2020.