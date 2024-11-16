Vikrant Massey has this to say to Taapsee Pannu’s comment that 'Hero didn’t matter' in Haseen Dillruba

Vikrant reacts

Vikrant was asked about his hit film, 12th Fail, and the conversation around the film not being headlined by a big star. In the question, he was also reminded of Taapsee Pannu’s comment around Haseen Dillruba that ‘who played the hero didn’t matter in the film’.

Reacting to the same, Vikrant said, “Honestly, I don’t take offence to these things. It is true that 12th Fail didn’t have a massive star.”

He went on to clarify that he received positive feedback for his performance, but it didn’t translate into box-office numbers.

“On the commercial angle, I didn’t even have a strong solo film hit the theatres before 12th Fail. So, I understand that such statements weren’t made in a condescending sense. We should healthily agree to disagree. Unfortunately, in social media and in life, we are seeing how friendships are being broken due to differing political ideologies and tolerance capacities. You just can’t seem to agree to disagree anymore. That is disturbing,” he added.

What did Taapsee say

During a roundtable conversation in 2021, Taapsee shared that she wasn’t concerned about the male co-star in Haseen Dillruba, unlike others who passed on the role. She said, “I was like, ‘Dude, it’s Haseen Dillruba.’ I don’t care about who the hero is. So, yeah, those were the kind of questions because of which others didn’t work out, and thank God for that.”

About the film

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, is a small-town murder mystery with romantic elements. It was released on Netflix. Taapsee Pannu plays a woman named Rani, who is embroiled in a murder investigation involving her husband, Rishu (Vikrant Massey) and lover Neel (Harshvardhan Rane).

The film’s sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released earlier this year. The film featured Taapsee, Vikrant along with Sunny Kaushal. The sequel is directed by Jayprad Desai.

Vikrant’s recent work

Vikrant is seen in The Sabarmati Report. After facing multiple delays, the drama thriller film was released on November 15. In the film, Vikrant plays a journalist who probes the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and also stars Raashii Khanna.

According to the Hindustan Times review, "The Sabarmati Report is an interesting take on something which shook India, the aftereffects of which can be felt to date. It steers off somewhere in the middle of the road, makes us question its intentions a couple of times, but comes back on track for the climax. Decent performances help it”.