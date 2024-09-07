12th Fail actor Medha Shankr on Ganesh Chathurthi: Bappa is like a friend

For Medha Shankr, Ganesh Chaturthi is more about celebrating a friend. Medha Shankr poses for HT exclusively on Ganesh Chathurthi(Satish Bate/HT)

The actor, whose bond with the deity began early on in life, says that the festival “is really special” and it leaves her nostalgic, as she has grown up seeing her mother follow the festive tradition. “My mum used to keep Ganpati at our Delhi home for three to five days. We used to enjoy the decorations, puja, prasad, people coming over, and then the visarjan in the Yamuna. So the festival is really special for me."

The actor, who was last seen in 12th Fail (2023), moved to Mumbai six years ago. She says she enjoys the festive fervour that grips the city during the Ganesha celebrations. “I used to stay in Marine Lines and enjoyed watching the processions on the visarjan days. It would be huge, with thousands of people on the streets with dhol, dance, music, and beautiful Ganesha idols being carried for visarjan. I would watch from the balcony and enjoy the vibe. Now that I stay in Andheri, I enjoy pandal-hopping and visiting my friends’ homes for darshan,” she ends.

Medha adds, “Bappa is like a friend. There’s something very warm about him. I feel he’s always with me.” Talking about her connect with Ganesha, she shares, "He feels so welcoming and warm. Bahut apnapan sa feel hota hai. I feel like Bappa is with me always. So many of my friends, who celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at home, too, have a special connect with him. It is personal with most, which is what makes it so special for everyone," she says, adding, "I have not had the chance to got to Lalbaugcha raja yet and I am looking forward to going there some day. I really want to."

Mumbai comes alive and Ganesh Chathurthi festivities and fervour brings everyone together, says the actor.

"It's a beautiful sight to see so many people join in for the celebration. The music and dance during this time makes the city come alive. Even if you are not part of the dancing group and you hear the music, dance karne ka mann karega. Sab dance karte hain from young to old."