Anant Ambani donates 20-kg gold crown, valued at 15 crore, to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Mumbai’s beloved Lalbaugcha Raja has unveiled its 2024 incarnation. This year, the Lord Ganesha idol has been adorned with a 20-kg gold crown valued at ₹15 crore. According to Lokmat Times, this extraordinary gift, presented by Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation, has added a touch of grandeur to the already iconic festival. Anant Ambani gifts Lalbaugcha Raja a 20-kg gold crown worth ₹ 15 crore for Ganesh Chaturthi, showcasing his 15-year bond with the iconic festival.(X/ @LalbaugchaRaja)

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was revealed on the evening of September 5, displaying the idol in elegant maroon attire and adorned with intricate jewellery. The highlight of this year’s display is the opulent gold crown, a masterpiece crafted over two painstaking months. Anant Ambani’s donation shows his deep connection with the Lalbaugcha Raja committee, a relationship that has spanned 15 years.

A longstanding relationship

Anant Ambani’s association with the Lalbaugcha Raja committee goes back several years. His active involvement in supporting the committee through various initiatives has solidified his bond with the festival, reported Lokmat Times. Over the years, Ambani has not only attended Ganeshotsav celebrations but has also participated in the grand immersion ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty Beach, a significant event that marks the end of the festival.

Further cementing his commitment, Anant Ambani has been appointed as an executive advisor to the Lalbaugcha Raja committee.

Nita Ambani's festive wishes

In a related event, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Thursday night for the grand finale of ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love, Life, Leela’. This mega-musical, held at The Grand Theatre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, depicted the divine journey of Lord Krishna. As the event concluded, Nita Ambani extended her warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi, spreading festive cheer.

About Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently married Radhika Merchant, daughter of healthtech entrepreneurs Viren and Shaila Merchant. The wedding, held on July 12, was a star-studded affair attended by global celebrities, including reality TV icons Kim and Khloe Kardashian.