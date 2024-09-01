Unseen video of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant enjoying leisurely lunch with Mukesh Ambani in Paris. Watch

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were spotted in Paris having a leisurely family time over lunch. A video showcasing the three in an open garden type area was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral on social media. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Paris.

The video opens to show Anant Ambani sitting on a table at the restaurant. Meanwhile Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant are seen joining Anant for a relaxed time.

Anant Ambani can be seen donning an off-white coloured shirt that seems to have a floral pattern on it. Radhika Merchant was seen in a statement orange dress, which she paired with a white handbag. Lastly, Mukesh Ambani styled a simple blue shirt for the occasion. (Also Read: Unseen video from Ambani wedding: Akash Ambani’s sweet, sweet moment with daughter Veda)

Watch the video here:

After Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding in July, the newlywed couple with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were spotted in Paris and even attended the Olympic games.

Earlier, another video of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani went viral on social media. They showed them having a good time on a trip to Paris in the paparazzi footage. The newlyweds were spotted strolling out of their hotel, taking a walk across Paris, going to an Olympic event, and coming out of a Hermes shop. As they wandered, they also greeted the journalists. (Also Read: Dad Akash Ambani, carrying kiddie bag, sipper bottle, spotted in Paris. Did anyone hear a toddler tantrum? Watch)

More on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding:

The couple got married on July 12 in Mumbai and hosted a lavish reception on July 14. Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, exchanged vows. Celebrities, politicians, and world leaders attended their three-day wedding celebrations.