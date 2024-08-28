Akash Ambani’s nickname for daughter Veda revealed in unseen video from Ambani wedding

A previously-unseen video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big fat Indian wedding shows Akash Ambani on dad duty. The elder Ambani scion was filmed consoling his daughter Veda during the baraat. Akasha Ambani, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta during Anant Ambani's wedding(Instagram/@akashambani_fc)

Akash Ambani is the elder son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He is married to Shloka Mehta, with whom he shares two children - 3-year-old Prithvi and 1-year-old Veda.

As his young daughter got fussy during the baraat, as young children are wont to do, Akash Ambani stepped up to console her.

“Vedu babu, Papu is coming,” the elder Ambani scion was heard saying after he spotted his daughter crying amid the hustle and bustle. Also seen in the video was groom Anant Ambani and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who also turned to console his granddaughter.

Take a look at the video below:

Anant Ambani married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. The wedding marked the culmination of months of festivities, including a three-day bash in Jamnagar and a luxury Mediterranean cruise. In fact, Veda’s first birthday party had also taken place on board the luxury cruise that took guests to Italy and France.

Immediately after the wedding and the three subsequent receptions, the newlyweds flew down to Jamnagar where the billionaire Ambani family owns a sprawling estate. They were later spotted in Paris with the rest of the family to attend the Summer Olympics 2024.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, and their two children, were also seen in Paris for the Olympics.

After Paris, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continued their honeymoon in Costa Rica and Panama.