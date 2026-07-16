Trump's 25% Brazil tariff: Why now, what triggered it and what happens next? Explained

The Trump administration has announced a 25% tariff on certain imports from Brazil, escalating trade tensions with the South American country. The new tariffs come after a year-long investigation by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) into Brazil's trade practices. US President Donald Trump waves aboard Marine One in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. (REUTERS)

The move has raised questions over why Washington targeted Brazil, what issues led to the decision and what could happen next in the dispute between the two countries.

Why did Trump impose a 25% tariff on Brazil? According to the USTR, the tariffs were imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the agency concluded that several Brazilian policies created "unreasonable" barriers for American businesses, farmers, workers and exporters.

The USTR said the investigation examined concerns including:

Brazil's digital trade policies

anti-corruption enforcement

intellectual property protections

preferential tariffs

ethanol market access

and environmental practices US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs were needed "to ensure American workers and companies can compete on a level playing field" with Brazilian companies.

Greer added that the US had spent months negotiating with Brazil but those discussions did not resolve the concerns identified during the investigation. However, he said Washington remained open to continuing talks with the Brazilian government.

Why now? The tariff announcement comes amid Donald Trump's renewed focus on using trade measures to pressure foreign governments and address what his administration considers unfair economic practices.

The USTR said the decision followed a formal investigation launched over the past year, including public consultations and a review of comments from businesses and other stakeholders.

The timing also comes after Trump's earlier tariff strategy faced legal setbacks. The US Supreme Court previously rejected parts of his broader tariff program, leading the administration to rely more heavily on trade laws such as Section 301, which specifically allows tariffs after investigations into unfair trade practices.

According to US Treasury budget data, the federal government has refunded about $81 billion in tariff payments after the Supreme Court ruling affected earlier duties imposed by the administration.

What products are affected? The 25% tariffs will apply to certain Brazilian imports, but not every product entering the US from Brazil.

The USTR said exemptions would apply to several categories, including aluminum hydroxide, artwork, certain animal hides and pharmaceutical ingredients.

Reports also said the administration excluded some important imports to reduce disruption for American companies and consumers.

How has Brazil responded? The move has triggered criticism from Brazilian officials, with concerns that the tariffs could affect trade between the two countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his government had not negotiated "in good faith" with Washington.

Rubio argued that Brazil's economic policies were harmful to both American and Brazilian interests, while defending the tariffs as a response to those concerns.

What happens next? The next phase could involve negotiations, legal challenges or possible retaliation from Brazil.

The US and Brazil have significant economic ties, with bilateral goods trade crossing tens of billions of dollars annually. Businesses on both sides could face uncertainty if the dispute escalates or if additional tariffs are introduced.

The Brazil tariffs could also serve as a test for Trump's trade strategy. Unlike some earlier tariffs that relied on emergency powers and faced court challenges, the latest move uses Section 301, a trade authority that requires an investigation and formal findings.