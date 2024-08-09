Dad Akash Ambani, carrying kiddie bag, sipper bottle, spotted in Paris. Did anyone hear a toddler tantrum? Watch

Akash Ambani, the elder son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, was spotted returning to the Paris hotel where the Ambanis are staying. He carried a small children's bag which had an Indian flag and a sipper bottle in it. His mother, Nita Ambani followed him from the black car. Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani enter a Paris five-star hotel.

In the video shared by a French paparazzi account that's tracking the VIPs at the Olympics, a young child could be heard crying in the background.

The Ambanis are in the French capital for the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee, has been in Paris since the beginning of the games.

Shloka Mehta spotted for the first time at Paris Olympics

On Thursday, Akash's wife, Shloka Mehta, too was spotted for the first time at the Paris Olympics. All the family members, including billionaire Mukesh Ambani, wore ID cards.

The Ambani family has been spotted entering and exiting Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, multiple times during this Olympics season, leading to speculation the five-star hotel is their choice of base while they are in Paris.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant honeymooning in Central America?

Newly-weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly in central America where they first reportedly stayed in a luxury villa in Costa Rica. On Thursday, a video surfaced, showing them at a temple in Panama, that neighbours Costa Rica.

They too attended the Paris Olympics and were spotted walking in the streets of the city last week. Anant Ambani's sister, Isha Ambani, also attended the Paris Olympics with husband Anand Piramal and their twins.

