Ambanis spotted at 5-star Paris hotel where rooms begin at 1.8 lakh per night. Videos

Several members of the Ambani family have been spotted at Four Seasons Hotel George V, leading to speculation that the five-star hotel is serving as their base while they are in Paris. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, are currently in the French capital for the Paris Olympics 2024. They were photographed watching the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday along with daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. More recently, they were joined by younger son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, who got married earlier this month in Mumbai.

Videos shared online show newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant entering Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris.

Nita Ambani was spotted exiting the five-star hotel recently. Reliance Foundation chairperson was re-elected unanimously as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member from India at the 142nd IOC session.

A video that surfaced online yesterday also shows Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani entering the Four Seasons property.

About Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

The Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris has been called a true Parisian icon. Located just off the historic Champs-Élysées, it is one of the city’s most prestigious addresses.

A luxury hotel renowned for its exceptional service, it is home to several Michelin-starred restaurants, including the world-famous Le Cinq. Le George and L'Orangerie at the five-star hotel have also received Michelin stars.

The Four Seasons Hotel George V first opened in 1928. Today, it is famous for its stunning architecture and interior design. The hotel has 244 well-appointed rooms, including suites that blend Parisian luxury with modern comforts. The rooms start at ₹1.8 lakh per night for the most basic rental, according to the hotel’s website. However, the rates have almost doubled right now due to the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The hotel offers several amenities to its guests, including a five-star spa, pool, sauna, an on-site boutique, twice daily housekeeping, hygiene kits and more.