Newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant spotted attending game at Paris Olympics with Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani

After their grand wedding earlier in July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted at the Paris Olympics 2024 with Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is also present in the French capital for the ongoing games. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at Paris Olympics 2024.

The newlyweds were spotted attending a game at the Olympics with Mukesh and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. While Anant wore a comfortable looking shirt with floral print, Radhika was seen in a bright orange skirt and top. (Also Read: First visuals of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Paris with the rest of the Ambanis)

Isha Ambani was seen in a chic white dress, while Anand Piramal matched her in a white shirt. Mukesh Ambani was donned in a blue striped shirt.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Nita Ambani on Manu Bhaker and Sarbjot Singh's win at Olympics:

Earlier, Nita Ambani extended her congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarbjot Singh after they won Bronze in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event. "Our athletes create history again with India's first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning Bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol. A special call out to Manu for becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. The entire nation is keeping its fingers crossed for her hat trick now! Here's wishing all our athletes the very best for the Games ahead. Go, India, go!" said Nita Ambani.

All about India House at Paris Olympics:

As part of a long-standing partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Reliance Foundation will open the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics 2024 this summer. India House will serve as a "home away from home" for athletes, allowing them to celebrate victories and share India's Olympic journey with the rest of the world. It indicates India's intention to become a dominant force in world sports, fostering more Olympic achievement and laying the groundwork for future Games hosting.