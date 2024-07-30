First visuals of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Paris with the rest of the Ambanis

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted in Paris with the rest of the Ambani family, including billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his daughter Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal. They reached Europe after getting married in Mumbai earlier this month. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, who is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, is in the French capital for the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen in Paris.

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant opted for chic and comfortable casual wear, a refreshing change from the elaborate wedding finery they donned during their star-studded wedding celebrations. While Anant wore a printed shirt and trousers for his Paris outing, Radhika picked a flowy dress.

The Ambanis headed towards their car after they stepped out of what appeared like a restaurant.

Watch the visuals of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Paris:

Last week, Mukesh Ambani was spotted at Disneyland Paris with granddaughter Aadiya. Nita and Mukesh Ambani attended the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. They were seen wearing ponchos on a rainy Parisian Friday.

Nita Ambani congratulates Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

Earlier on Tuesday, Nita Ambani congratulated ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on their historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics and said that the whole nation now hopes for Bhaker to complete her hat-trick of medals.

First stop in Jamnagar after wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had first headed to Jamnagar, Gujarat after their wedding. The couple got a big welcome from locals as they arrived in the town. Videos showed women performing aarti and showering Radhika Merchant, who wore a simple pink kurta, with rose petals.

The couple got married on July 12 in the biggest wedding celebrations in recent times. Top global and Indian celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians attended the celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newly-weds on the “Shubh Aashirwad” ceremony held a day after they got married.