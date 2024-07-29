Mukesh and Nita Ambani's rainy Paris pic, weeks after son's wedding, sparks 'just Indian parents things' reactions

Nita and Mukesh Ambani were spotted in the audience at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, wearing ponchos amid the rain in the French capital. The billionaire couple looked happy and relaxed as they posed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Ambanis were in Paris just weeks after the grand wedding celebrations of their younger son, Anant Ambani, concluded in Mumbai earlier this month. Anant married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, after months of pre-wedding celebrations.

The photo of the power couple posing in front of the iconic tourist destination in Europe reminded a section of the Indian social media of the stereotype of Indian parents relaxing after all their children are married.

"Sab bachcho ki shaadi ho gayi, ab life enjoy karenge (All the children are married, now let's enjoy lives). Just Indian parents things," X (formerly Twitter) user Urrmi said, sharing the viral photo of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Another user agreed with her and reacted to the photo of the Ambanis.

"All kids married means full happy. They both were not seen together many times in leisure holiday. They should enjoy now," user Karthik said.

“That smile says it all,” Nikhil Mishra said responding to the viral photo.

“Typical Indian parents,” another user said.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was unanimously re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee from India at the IOC’s 142nd session.

On Saturday, Nita Ambani inaugurated the India House for the Paris Olympics. The first of its kind at an Olympic Games for India, the temporary house is meant to promote Indian culture as the country aspires to host the 2036 Games. The endeavor was born from the partnership between the Indian Olympic Association and the Reliance Foundation, which Ambani founded and chairs.

Last week, Mukesh Ambani was spotted in Disneyland Paris with his granddaughter Aadiya in his arms. Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui shared a photo of her and her family with the Reliance Industries chairman.