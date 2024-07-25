Mukesh Ambani spotted with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui in Disneyland Paris

Mukesh Ambani was spotted with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui at Disneyland Paris. The Reliance Industries chairman was photographed with his granddaughter in his arms as he posed with Faruqui and her family. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in Paris with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui. (Instagram/@sheikhhashaam)

Sharmila Faruqui is a Pakistani politician affiliated with the Pakistan People’s Party. She is married to and shares a son with former Wall Street banker Hashaam Riaz Sheikh. Both husband and wife shared photographs with Mukesh Ambani from Disneyland Paris.

“And the Ambanis again,” Faruqui captioned the picture on Instagram. It shows the Pakistan People’s Party leader dressed in a Burberry T-shirt and carrying an Hermes bag as she poses with the Reliance billionaire.

Hashaam Riaz Sheikh also posted the same picture on Instagram.

Take a look at the post below:

Other members of the Ambani family are also in Paris after wrapping up Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani’s wife and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani is carrying out official duties for the upcoming Paris Olympics. She was unanimously re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee from India.

She called her re-election “not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena.”

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, is also believed to be in Paris - she was also photographed with Sharmila Faruqui.

Unconfirmed reports had suggested that after hosting a string of lavish parties in Jamnagar, Italy, France and Mumbai, the Ambani family would continue Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities at their Stoke Park residence in London. The photograph of Isha Ambani from Paris was also circulated online with suggestions that she had reached London for the festivities.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant on July 12 in one of the most high-profile weddings to come out of India.