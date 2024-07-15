Internet defends Shloka Mehta for struggling to stay awake at Anant Ambani’s post-wedding event: 'She has 2 kids’

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, was seen struggling to stay awake during the celebration following her brother-in-law Anant Ambani's wedding. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding event.

A widely shared video showed the elder daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani nodding off as she sat in the front row of the gathering next to her husband.

Several people who watched the short clip empathised with Mehta, saying that it is natural for a mother of two young children to be exhausted after a string of events.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are parents of Prithvi and Veda. While Prithvi is three, Veda turned one in May. The Ambanis celebrated the first birthday of the baby girl on a luxury cruise ship in Europe amid the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

"It's not funny. This is normal and human," a user on Instagram said, reacting to the video of Shloka Mehta dozing off.

"It's normal. She has two kids and coping with the round-the-clock festivities with that has to take its toll," user Mansha said.

"Anyone will become exhausted after being a mother of two and hosting a big fat event not a joke she really needs rest," Rima Singh said.

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. The wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands by the couple and walking around the sacred fire, began Friday and were completed early Saturday. The Ambanis hosted two rounds of reception following the wedding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the “Shubh Ashirwad” ceremony on Saturday night, blessing the newlyweds who touched his feet. On Sunday, the Ambanis hosted a “Mangal Utsav” reception which saw numerous content creators in attendance. The celebrations continue on Monday, with another round of reception.