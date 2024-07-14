Billionaire Mukesh Ambani breaks down in tears at bahu Radhika Merchant's vidaai. Video

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was visibly emotional during the vidaai (farewell) ceremony of his daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani (R), married Radhika Merchant (L) in Mumbai. (Instagram)

A video showed newly weds Anant Ambania and Radhika Merchant walking slowly, with the groom's father, Mukesh Ambani standing by the side. The bride, who too was emotional, greeted another person who handed over a silver lamp to her.

Social media users who watched the video praised the Reliance Industries chairman for not shying away from showing his emotions.

“I love Mukesh Ambani for exactly this reason. He shows emotions and treats his daughters-in-law with great love and respect,” an Instagram user said.

“Mukesh Ambani can feel her pain,” user Pallavi said.

Both Mukesh and Nita Ambani share a close bond with both their daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Shloka is married to Akash Ambani.

Nita Ambani too had an emotional moment last week, during the sangeet celebrations when she invited cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya on stage as she felicitated Team India for the T20 World Cup win.

In traditional terms, during the vidaai ceremony, bride bids goodbye to her family as she moves in with her husband and family.

Last week, during the graha shanti pooja organised by Shaila and Viren Merchant, the father of the bride had an emotional moment as he hugged Radhika.

What the bride wore on wedding day

On her wedding day, Radhika Merchant wore a resplendent lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make the masterpiece for the bride.

Star-studdeed receptions continue after wedding

The Ambanis are hosting star-studded receptions over the weekend as well as on Monday.

Global celebrities, business tycoons, cricketers, filmstars and politicians attended the wedding at Ambani-family-owned Jio World Centre at Mumbai's BKC on Friday and a 'blessing ceremony' for friends and family members titled 'Shubh Ashirwad' on the following day.

