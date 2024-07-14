Radhika Merchant's mother, sister grace wedding ceremony with special performance on Mithila Ka Kan Kan Khila

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a ceremony that looked no less than a dream. As Radhika entered the ceremony wearing an exquisite ivory lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she stunned the guests and people worldwide. However, what truly captured the hearts of many during the ceremony was Radhika's mother Shaila Merchant and sister Anjali Merchant, who gave a special performance to the song Mithila Ka Kan Kan Khila by Maanya Arora. Snapshot of Shaila Merchant and Anjali Merchant dancing.

The video shows Shaila Merchant and Anjali Merchant standing on the stage and gracefully performing to the song. They match each of their steps with the lyrics of the song. As they perform, Anant Ambani can be seen standing in front of them and looking at them with a smile on his face. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Mamata Banerjee in one frame at Anant Ambani wedding: ‘2024 is full of unexpected crossovers’)

Watch the video here:

Radhika Merchant crashed Anant Ambani's baraat:

Before the main wedding ceremony began, Radhika Merchant crashed Anant Ambani's baraat with Mukesh Ambani. She joined the guests and danced to the beats of the dhol alongside Anant, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Radhika looked absolutely stunning in her vibrant rani pink Banarsi lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery. Enhancing her look with an elegant emerald necklace, she wore her hair in a chic bun. Mukesh, dressed in a matching shade of pink, lovingly held Radhika's hand as they made their way toward the exuberant wedding procession. Radiant with joy, Radhika joined the lively baraatis and joyfully danced with Anant. (Also Read: Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant touch PM Modi's feet, seek his blessings at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony)

About the families:

Mukesh Ambani, the groom's father, is the world's ninth richest man, with $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is the wealthiest individual in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a multinational with holdings in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms, and retail, generating more than $100 billion in annual sales.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare.