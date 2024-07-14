Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant touch PM Modi's feet, seek his blessings at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday. For the unversed, the shubh aashirwad ceremony was held on the second day of the grand wedding ceremony, which included the newlyweds and their family members getting blessings from priests. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant touching PM Modi's feet.

A short yet sweet video from this ceremony has gone viral on the internet. It shows PM Modi meeting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the function. As the video goes on, the newlyweds kneel down and touch PM Modi's feet to seek his blessings. Not only that, but they also fold their hands in gratitude. Further, PM Modi can be seen giving a gift to the couple. (Also Read: Giggling Isha Ambani shines as US influencer highlights her ‘magnificent’ necklace)

Watch the video here:

More on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. The opulent wedding combined Western customs with Gujarati customs. The pair recited their wedding vows to each other as they took pheras around the sacred fire and exchanged varmalas.

The wedding celebration was attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper. The event was also graced by Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Nick Jonas and an array of Bollywood celebrities. Numerous social media influencers were also present at the event. (Also Read: Ambanis give Haldiram’s aloo bhujia, sev and more to Reliance employees for Anant Ambani wedding)

This grand ceremony came after months of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Europe.

Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.