Ambanis give Haldiram’s aloo bhujia, sev and more to Reliance employees for Anant Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai tomorrow. While guests to the wedding are being treated like royalty with five-star hotel stays and luxury gifts, Reliance employees have also received a gift box to celebrate the occasion. Reliance employees received several gifts ahead of Anant Ambani's wedding.

Several Reliance employees took to social media to share photos and videos of the gift box they received ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big fat Indian wedding on July 12. The red gift box comes with gold lettering that reads: “With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate the wedding of Anant and Radhika. With best wishes, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.”

Inside the box are four packets of Haldiram’s namkeen, a box of sweets and a silver coin. The namkeen packets include Haldiram’s aloo bhujia sev and lite chiwda.

Take a look at the gift box below:

“Perks of working at Reliance,” wrote Tanya Raj as she shared a video of the red gift box.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani also organised a mass wedding of 50 couples ahead of their younger son’s nuptials. The couples received a cheque for ₹1 lakh along with gold and silver ornaments, groceries and other household items from the Ambanis.

Meanwhile, several guests had earlier shared visuals of the luxury wedding invite they received. The wedding will take place on July 12, followed by a reception on July 15. As part of the invite, guests received a silver “travelling mandir”, a pashmina shawl and more.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities began with a three-day extravaganza in March where guests were flown to the sprawling Reliance estate in Jamnagar. The highlight of the Jamnagar festivities was a private concert by Rihanna, followed by a performance from Diljit Dosanjh the following day.

The festivities in Jamnagar were followed by private parties for friends of the bride and groom in London. Then, in early June, the Ambani family organised a luxury cruise for hundreds of guests with stops across Italy and France.

Over the last week, in the run-up to the actual wedding, the Ambani family has hosted a sangeet (with a performance from Justin Bieber), a Mameru ceremony, a garba night, a Haldi and, yesterday, a Mehendi ceremony with a Shiv Shakti Pooja.