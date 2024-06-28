A closer look at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite: What guests got in luxury box

After a video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite went viral on social media, another clip showing the finer details of the fancy invite has surfaced online. In the clip, the recipient takes her viewers through the several components that make up the invite. Rather than a typical printed wedding invitation card, Nita and Mukesh Ambani sent their guests a large box adorned with an image of Lord Vishnu. The box contained the nimantran patra (invitation) as well as several gifts for the guest. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrated their pre-wedding with friends and family from all over the world.

A video of the box was shared on social media by one of the invitees who did a whole unboxing video for her viewers. It was also picked up by news agency ANI and shared on X, where it has racked up over 1.6 million views.

The video opens with a large, golden-coloured box on which are engraved the names of the recipient as well as the sender - Nita and Mukesh Ambani in this case.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invite.(ANI)

The golden box opens to reveal another box - this one is orange-coloured and features an image of Lord Vishnu. “It has this lovely image of Lord Vishnu. If you look closely, we have Goddess Lakshmi residing in his heart, with Vishnu shloka written all over this box,” says the woman unboxing the invite.

Devotional music starts playing when the box is opened. A beautiful painting of Lord Vishnu’s celestial abode, Baikunth, adorns the inside of the box. “I can also hear the Vishnu mantra as I open this box,” says the recipient in the video.

An artwork depicting Lord Vishnu's celestial abode, Baikunth.(ANI)

The formal invite itself is contained in a golden book. Opening the ‘book’ reveals an invite of multiple pages, each one decorated beautifully with images of Hindu deities. The first page contains a image of Lord Ganesha on one side and an invite to the first event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

The image of Lord Ganesha is detachable, the woman explains in her video.

A detachable frame depicting Lord Ganesha(ANI)

The next page contains a gold embossed artwork of Radha Krishna and the handwritten nimantran patra. “This has such a lovely handwritten note from the family. I just love the personal touch,” the unnamed recipient says.

A handwritten invite from the Ambani family.(ANI)

The next two pages contain artworks of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and Maa Ambe. Tiny little diyas that actually light up adorn the pages.

The page after that features a stunning image of Shrinath ji. It is worth noting that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka took place at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

A closer look at the Ambani wedding invite.(ANI)

The book ends with a quote from the Rigveda: “I am the same as you. You are the same as me. Our minds are alike, our words are alike, our hearts are alike.”

Besides the formal invite, the orange box also contained a travelling mandir with golden figurines of Hindu deities.

A travelling mandir contained within the invitation box.(ANI)

Finally, guests also received a pashmina shawl from Swadesh. “This is a dorukha pashmina shawl, specially handcrafted by artisans in Kashmir,” explains the accompanying note.

The recipient of the invite ended her video by saying the box combined art, culture and spirituality.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani. He is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai.