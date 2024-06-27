Nita Ambani shopping for saree in Varanasi ahead of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai

Nita Ambani, founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was seen shopping for a saree at a shop in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She arrived in the holy city on June 24 to offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of her younger son Anant Ambani’s wedding to Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. She also carried the wedding invite of Anant and Radhika with herself and presented it at the feet of Lord Shiva to seek blessings. Nita Ambani also enjoyed chaat in the holy city and attended Ganga Aarti. Varanasi: Nita Ambani shopping for a saree at a shop ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

“Recent video of Nita ma’am doing saree shopping in Varanasi,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram handle @ambani_update.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The video opens to show a shopkeeper showing saree to Nita Ambani as she is surrounded by her security guards. A few seconds into the video, she says, “Isme aur colours hain [Are there more colours]?” The shopkeeper then shows another saree to her. She then asks if the shopkeeper has a similar saree without birds. He tells her that the piece is rare as he unfolds the same saree.

Watch the video here:

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. The two are childhood friends who turned into lovers.

Ahead of their wedding, their wedding invite has surfaced online. It is adorned with figurines and motifs of Hindu gods and goddesses. The wedding invite is in the form of a red-coloured box. When it is opened, a miniature silver temple slides out, and devotional music begins playing in the background. The wedding invite came with several gifts, including an embroidered cloth with the initials “AR”, a blue shawl and a box of what appears to be sweets.

The Ambani family has hosted two pre-wedding events in the run-up to the big day - first, a three-day bash at Jamnagar and then a luxury cruise with stops across the Mediterranean.