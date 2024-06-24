 Nita Ambani visits chaat shop in Varanasi, tries local delicacies: ‘Mukesh would have loved it’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Nita Ambani visits chaat shop in Varanasi, tries local delicacies: ‘Mukesh would have loved it’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 24, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Nita Ambani offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi ahead of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani, who was in Varanasi on Monday, visited a local chaat shop in the holy city and tried out local delicacies at the shop. The Reliance Foundation chairperson and wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of her younger son Anant Ambani's wedding next month.

Nita Ambani visited a chaat shop in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (X/@ANI)
Nita Ambani visited a chaat shop in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (X/@ANI)

She also carried Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite to present it at the feet of Lord Shiva.

Nita Ambani was seen interacting with the shopkeepers at the chaat shop in the Uttar Pradesh city as they served her the choicest dishes from their menu. One of the dishes they served her was aloo chaat.

Watch the video of Nita Ambani at the chaat shop in Varanasi:

“Mukesh would have loved it,” she said, referring to her husband's love for chaats. Mukesh Ambani is famously known to be a patron of Mumbai's Swati Snacks, from where he reportedly orders food once a week.

“Today I am here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty,” she told news agency ANI ahead of offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Nita Ambani was accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra in Varanasi.

She also attended the Ganga Aarti, a daily evening ritual that takes place by the banks of the river Ganga.

(Also Read: Shree ke charno me’: Nita Ambani takes Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite to Kashi Vishwanath Temple)

When is Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?

Anant Amban and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The celebrations will take place over three days.

Recently, Ambanis hosted an extravagant pre-wedding celebration for their friends and family on a luxury cruise in the Mediterranean. The biggest Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at the four -day gala in Italy and France. The billionaire family had hosted the first round of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

(Also Read: Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gown has Anant Ambani's love letter printed on it: ‘Want to show it to my kids')

