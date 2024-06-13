Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gown has Anant Ambani's heartfelt love letter from when she was 22 printed on it. See pic

Radhika Merchant wore a custom gown at the recent pre-wedding gala in Europe, printed with a love letter written by her fiancé, Anant Ambani, when she was just 22. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a second pre-wedding gala in Europe recently.(Instagram)

“He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him,” Merchant told Vogue.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that ‘this is what our love was.’"

This is the first time the bride-to-be is speaking publicly about the second pre-wedding celebrations that saw Katy Perry, David Guetta, the Backstreet Boys and Andrea Bocelli performing for the guests.

The black gown with white chiffon, that Merchant wore on the luxury cruise on Day 1 of the four-day event, was designed by London-based designer Robert Wun.

Take a look at Radhika Merchant's custom gown:

For the toga party on the second day of the celebrations, Merchant wore a “toga" made by designer Grace Ling. The party on the cruise saw banners from the US universities where the couple studied, in an attempt to recreate the time when they met during their college years (New York University and Brown University), according to the Vogue report.

Nita Ambani, Merchant's soon-to-be mother-in-law, wore a gown from the Italian fashion house Schiaparelli.

(Also Read: Rameshwaram Cafe food on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise. Podi idli, podi dosa on menu)

"It was just the most magical evening. I had goosebumps," Merchant said on the chance to witness legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli's live performance in the Italian town of Portofino.

When is the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. The highly anticipated wedding will be held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with celebrations spanning three days.

(Viral Videos: Inside the cruise that hosted Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party in Europe)