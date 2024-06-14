Why did Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant opt for a Mediterranean cruise for their pre-wedding celebrations?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding may not be till July, but their pre-wedding festivities started in March. In an event held at Jamnagar in Gujarat, the Ambanis invited dignitaries not just from India but across the world. The couple recently hosted a four-day-long Mediterranean cruise for their second pre-wedding celebration. Reportedly, the couple settled on Europe as the location as it was a convenient place for many of their guests. And why a cruise? This venue was decided after they struggled to find a place that could accommodate their 1200-person guest list. The image was captured during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. (Instagram)

“It was a retreat for the people that have contributed to our life in different ways,” Radhika Merchant told Vogue in an interview after the pre-wedding cruise. She added that the event was attended by their families, friends, and employees of both Reliance Industries and Encore Healthcare. Guests from Anant Ambani’s Vantara also attended the celebrations.

A quick look at the four-day-long celebrations:

According to the outlet, the cruise started in Palermo, Sicily, where the guests were welcomed with lunch. At night, the Ambanis hosted a starry-night-themed party, complete with a performance from the Backstreet Boys. On the second day, a toga party was held based on when Anant met Radhika during their college days.

According to the Vogue report, the cruise docked at Cannes for the third day. Here, the party attended a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes. The event was followed by two concerts, one by Kate Perry and another by Pitbull.

On the final day, the celebrations occurred in Portofino, where the main square was transformed into an open-air market. A performance from legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli followed the event.

Radhika Merchant also revealed her feelings about her upcoming wedding during her interview with the outlet. “I’m very excited to be married,” she said.