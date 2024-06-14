'I’m very excited to be married': Radhika Merchant in first interview after pre-wedding cruise

Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, is set to get married to Anant Ambani, youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani. The couple recently had their second pre-wedding celebrations, where they took their 1,200-person guest list on a four-day-long cruise with multiple stops throughout the Mediterranean. Following this, the bride-to-be, in an interview, shared her feelings about her upcoming wedding, which will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Radhika Merchant wore a custom Versace dress with a rare blue opal necklace surrounded by diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz during an event of her and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding gala. (Instagram)

“I’m very excited to be married,” she told Vogue. Talking about rituals and celebrations before the big day, she added that “more happenings to come.” She also shared that the planning for those events is “going great.”

Pre-wedding cruise guestlist:

“It was a retreat for the people that have contributed to our life in different ways,” Radhika Merchant told the outlet. The list included not just their family and friends but also employees from Ambanis’ Reliance Industries, Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, and Anant’s animal sanctuary, Vantara. The family doctors were also onboard the cruise. “We had people from the ages of six months going up to 90 years,” she added.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s pre-wedding cruise:

The couple and their guests began their journey in Palermo, Sicily, reported the outlet. A starry-night-themed formal party was hosted on the first night as they cruised through the Italian coast. The event also included a performance from the Backstreet Boys.

The party spent the second day in Rome, as per the Vogue report. There they held a toga party on deck, complete with an appearance from David Guetta.

On the third day, as per the outlet, the party docked at Cannes for a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes. There, they enjoyed a performance by Katy Perry while real-life fireworks went off in the sky. A second concert by Pitbull followed it.

Here's a post on Radhika Merchant's attire look on the third-day of the pre-wedding cruise:

As per the outlet, the event's final night was an open-air market complete with food stalls where legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed.

Recollecting the day, Radhika said, “It was just the most magical evening,” adding, “I had goosebumps.”

The couple had their ‘roka’ ceremony in 2022, followed by a formal engagement ceremony in 2023. Earlier this year, they held their first pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which dignitaries from across India and the world attended.