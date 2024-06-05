Viral Videos: Inside the cruise that hosted Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party in Europe

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their second pre-wedding bash in Europe aboard a cruise. The celebrations on the cruise spanned four days, with stops in Italy and the south of France. The event was attended by several Bollywood A-listers, social media influencers and other eminent personalities from across the world. Mrs Global Asia 2023 DaNiya Nizami was also invited by the Ambani family to attend the glitzy event in Europe. She has now shared videos from inside the cruise where the event took place. DaNiya Nizami was also invited to attend the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Europe. (Instagram/@daniyanizami11)

“Finally received my invite for the pre-wedding Ambani’s cruise,” read the text inserted into one of the videos. The video opens to show Nizami boarding a flight with her daughter. It then transitions to show her boarding the cruise that hosted the grand pre-wedding party.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Watch the video here:

She shared another video with the text “glimpse from Amabni’s cruise” inserted into it. The video shows Nizami guiding the viewers to the beautiful wake that was created as the cruise ship glided through the water.

Check out another video:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. The two are childhood friends who turned into lovers.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. Guests are required to wear traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13. A grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14.