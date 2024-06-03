Isha Ambani’s speech at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding goes viral: ‘This is so special’

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted another pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a luxurious cruise in Europe. During the event, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta delivered a speech to the guests present there. Now, a video capturing Isha Ambani’s speech at the event is all over the Internet. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani pose for a family photo during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar in March. (ANI)

“Isha Ambani’s speech at Portofino along with Shloka and Anjali Merchant,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

The video opens to show Isha Ambani standing with Shloka Mehta and Anjali Merchant Majithia, saying, “And I don’t think there’s ever going to be a holiday like this. So thank you so much, we love you all so so much, and this is so special because of each and every one of you, so thank you once again.”

As the video goes on, Anjali Merchant says, “I think Isha and Shloka have wrapped it up. Thank you, everyone and thank you for being so so special and making us celebrate all together, especially to our two favourite people.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding in Europe

Mukesh and Nita Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a cruise in Europe. The festivities, which took place for four days in France and Italy, saw many Indian celebrities in attendance.

The ship made pit stops at several places in Europe, where guests were treated to glitzy parties. American singer Katy Perry and iconic boyband Backstreet Boys performed live on the ship.

The event also saw a special musical performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in the Italian town of Portofino.