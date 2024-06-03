 Ambanis back in Mumbai after Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise in Europe | Trending - Hindustan Times
Ambanis back in Mumbai after Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise in Europe

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 03, 2024 03:38 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Europe.

The Ambani family returned to Mumbai from Europe on Sunday after the second pre-wedding celebrations ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Rihanna, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March.(Reuters)
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Rihanna, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March.(Reuters)

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration on a luxury cruise ship in Italy and the south of France last week, with the celebrations spanning four days.

Watch the video here:

The European extravaganza, which kicked off on the cruise ship in Italy's Palermo last Wednesday, saw some of the biggest celebrities in India in attendance. The VIP Bollywood guests included Shah Rukh Khan and family, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The festivities included a special musical performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in the Italian town of Portofino.

(Also Read: Rameshwaram Cafe food on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise. Podi idli, podi dosa on menu)

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The dress code for guests is traditional Indian attire.

