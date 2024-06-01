Ambanis serve Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe food on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise

A post on Rameshwaram Cafe’s official Instagram handle has gone viral. In the post, the restaurant expressed how they are happy to be a part of the “best pre-wedding celebrations” taking place in Celebrity Ascent Cruise. The eatery further claimed they are the only restaurant serving South Indian cuisine in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent pre-wedding celebrations. Rameshwaram Cafe cofounder Raghavendra Rao has confirmed about the eatery’s role to HT.com. Rameshwaram Cafe posted this image about serving food on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise. (File Photo)

“Yet another Milestone Yet another feather to the Cap. We are Happy to be a part of worlds the best pre wedding celebrations which is happening at @celebritycruises at Spain. @therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from south serving the best of the best South Indian food,” reads the caption of the post. It is accompanied by a series of pictures.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared some 15 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 7,700 likes. The post has further accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Congratulations, Team @therameshwaramcafe … conquered the land now the sea... next is the air space!” wrote an Instagram user.

“Congratulations on this remarkable achievement! Our Bengaluru brand is ruling the oceans now,” posted another.

“Wow, this is awesome. We are very proud of you,” commented a third.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on July 12. Reportedly, the ceremony will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in the city's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The duo, reportedly childhood sweethearts, had their roka a few years ago, followed by a formal engagement. Earlier this year, they hosted a pre-wedding celebration attended by dignitaries from around the world. A second pre-wedding celebration kicked off on May 29 on board the cruise ship in Palermo, Italy.