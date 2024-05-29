Days before Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, Nita Ambani says she recovered from COVID-19: ‘My first time’

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said she recently recovered from COVID-19. She said this at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) graduation ceremony in Mumbai earlier this month, adding that she would not have missed the event. Nita Ambani addressed students and parents at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. (Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

“I recovered from Covid this morning. My first time. And I wouldn't have missed this graduation for anything in the world," Ambani said on May 19 at the end of the school's graduation ceremony for the class of 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nita Ambani is the chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

"This means so much to me to see my children graduate and walk out of the doors of Dhirubhai Ambani International School," she said.

A livestream video of the full event was shared on the school's Facebook page.

Nita Ambani, who is married to billionaire Mukesh Ambani, turned 60 in November last year.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

The Ambanis are hosting a gala four-day pre-wedding celebration for their younger son Anant and fiancée Radhika Merchant, this week on a luxury cruise ship in Europe. The couple is set to tie the knot in July.

A host of Bollywood stars, cricket icon MS Dhoni and other VIPs are flown to attend the gala. Singer Guru Randhawa will be performing along with American rapper Pitbull at the star-studded event celebration.

The pre-wedding celebrations kick off on Wednesday, May 29 on board the cruise ship in Palermo, Italy, with a welcome lunch. The dress code for guests is "classic cruise". The same evening, there will be an event titled "Starry Night". Guests have been asked to dress in western formals.

During the celebrations this week, guests will be treated to parties on the cruise ship as well as events in cities like Rome and Cannes.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had hosted the first pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March, when top celebrities from India as well as a host of global VIPs attended.