Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: 5 memorable moments from Jamnagar gala

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant, celebrated their opulent three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The grand celebration made headlines not just in India but also across the world. As the couple is all set to tie the knot in July this year, let us take a look at the memorable moments from the festivities. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrated their wedding with friends and family from all over the world.

1- Anant Ambani’s heartfelt speech for Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani made a heartfelt speech for his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant, during their pre-wedding festivities. He first thanked his parents for everything they’ve done for him and then went on to talk about Radhika. He mentioned how she makes him feel ‘earthquakes and tsunamis in his heart’.

"I am 100% the lucky one. There is no doubt about that. I don’t know how I got Radhika. I am definitely the luckiest here. Radhika has been with me for the last seven years, and I feel that I met Radhika yesterday. But every day, I fall more and more in love with her. Like my brother-in-law says, when he used to see my sister, he had volcanoes and fountains going up in his heart, and I would say I have earthquakes and tsunamis going on in my heart when I see Radhika. So, thank you, Radhika, for everything," said Anant.

2- Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani dancing to Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani swayed to the timeless classic Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai from the film Shri 420. For their performance, Mukesh wore a traditional kurta-pyjama while Nita wore a saree. As they danced on stage, the audience enjoyed their performance. Some even recorded it on their phones.

3- Radhika Merchant’s speech for Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant also delivered a speech for Anant Ambani at their pre-wedding celebration. She expressed her love and gratitude for the entire Ambani family, adding that Nita Ambani is an inspiration to her and Mukesh Ambani is a father figure.

Radhika said, “Someone once told me what do you really find when you find a partner. What you really find is somebody to witness your life. There are over a billion people on this Earth, and what does one life really mean? But when you find somebody, you find somebody to promise you to care about everything - the good, the bad, the beautiful, the bold, the sad and the mundane. You say: I will see you every day. Your life will not go unnoticed because I will I will witness it.”

4- Rihanna performs barefoot in Jamnagar

Rihanna, the queen of R&B and pop, belted out back-to-back hits during the Jamnagar gala. Despite not performing live for seven years, the singer performed a full set of 19 songs. She did so barefoot as a homage to Indian culture.

5- Orry earrings ‘found love in Jamnagar’

During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar gala, Orry met Rihanna. Both of them posed for pictures together, and that’s when Rihanna showed admiration for Orry’s earrings. In a sweet gesture, Orry gave her his earrings. Orry took to Instagram to share that his earrings ‘found love in Jamnagar’ and shared several pictures with the singer.

In January this year, Anant and Radhika got engaged in an intimate ceremony at the family’s residence in Mumbai - Antilla.

The couple had a ‘roka’ ceremony in December 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

According to several media reports, Anant and Radhika are childhood friends, but their bond became the centre of attention after a picture of the duo dressed in matching outfits went viral on social media in 2018. Since then, Radhika has been constantly spotted at the gatherings associated with the Ambani family.