Vikramaditya seeks Centre’s financial assistance for developing new cities

The urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh has sought financial assistance, technical support, planning framework for developing new cities in order to decongest the existing towns of the state from Centre. He also requested for processing the final DPRs submitted for street food hubs in the towns of MC Nadaun, Manali, Dalhousie and Rampur at the earliest. (HT File)

Vikramaditya on Union minister for power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at New Delhi on Friday.

After the meeting, Singh said that he has sought financial assistance, technical support, and a planning framework for developing new cities in order to decongest the existing towns of the state. He stressed upon the need for common infrastructure development for the proposed new city being developed on the analogy of Chandigarh in the border area of the state touching Chandigarh and Panchkula.

“The Union minister asked the state government to submit a detailed report which would be reviewed positively,” he said. Vikramaditya also apprised the Union minister that projects worth ₹1,200 crores were submitted for funding under urban challenge fund and requested for speedy sanction of the funds.

He also urged for releasing remaining ₹64.45 crores under AMRUT project fund at the earliest for uninterrupted implementation of ongoing projects. He also requested for processing the final DPRs submitted for street food hubs in the towns of MC Nadaun, Manali, Dalhousie and Rampur at the earliest.