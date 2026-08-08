BJP slams Himachal government over ‘deteriorating health services’

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Friday lashed out at the state government on the deteriorating health services in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur expressed surprise that even after six days have passed since the fast of the youth pleading for justice, the state government and administration have not taken any cognisance, nor made any efforts to end the fast. (HT Photo for representation)

“The CM keeps harping that we are trying to provide the best health services in the state, whereas the ground reality is very different from this. Contrary to the claims of the government, the poor health system of the state is being exposed every day,” said Thakur in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the social workers sitting on fast unto death demanding justice in the case of death of Balichowki resident, Rajni Sharma alias Manju, during delivery in Kullu hospital and the alleged misbehaviour with her family members. The 23-year-old Sharma had died on June 21 after childbirth at a government hospital in Kullu which had led to large scale protests.

“By continuously ignoring the Ner Chowk Medical College of Mandi, this government has brought down its standard. The CM has been claiming to install an MRI machine here for four years but till date it has not been installed. Not even a single meeting of the Patient Welfare Committee was held in these four years,” the LoP alleged.

Thakur expressed surprise that even after six days have passed since the fast of the youth pleading for justice, the state government and administration have not taken any cognisance, nor made any efforts to end the fast.