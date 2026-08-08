Revenue minister directs power firm to release local area development funds

Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday held a meeting with representatives of Goodwill Energy Enterprises Company. The minister also noted that the Kutdu–Suru road was in a severely deteriorated condition, causing significant inconvenience to local residents. (HT Photo for representation)

The company’s 29 MW hydropower project is operational in Suru village of Koot Gram Panchayat in Rampur sub-division of Shimla district.

Jagat Singh Negi said that the company’s failure to release the local area development authority (LADA) fund so far was unjust to the local people, as it had hindered the development of the area. He directed the company to release the LADA funds immediately.

Negi said that, according to the agreement, 15 people from the project-affected village were to be provided employment. However, despite nearly eight years having passed, they had not been given jobs, which he described as unfortunate.

He said that although the high-level expert committee had submitted its report a long time ago, no action had yet been taken to prevent seepage in the project tunnel. He instructed the company representatives to take immediate action in this regard.

The minister also noted that the Kutdu–Suru road was in a severely deteriorated condition, causing significant inconvenience to local residents. He directed the company to undertake its repair and maintenance at the earliest so that people could travel safely and conveniently during the monsoon season.