Sakshi Dhoni's enchanting Italy diaries with MS Dhoni, Ziva after Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

Sakshi Dhoni on Monday shared captivating snippets from her Europe trip with husband MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva as they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations last week. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni toured the Italian city of Palermo.(Instagram/ sakshisingh_r)

Sakshi Dhoni shared photos of the couple in the Italian city of Palermo. Apart from that she also shared a candid father-daughter moment of the former India captain with Ziva at a restaurant as well as a photo of a sunset and the sea.

Take a look at Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram post:

A leaked photo from the Ambani cruise featured Dhoni with a young boy and another guest.

Dhoni got a new hairstyle before the Europe trip. The visited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's studio on Mumbai's Bandra for the style change.

“The enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked into our salon and what a wonderful surprise it was,” wrote Aalim Hakim, sharing a photo on Instagram.

All about the Ambani pre-wedding

Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a lavish pre-wedding celebration for their son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Europe last week, on a luxury cruise ship. The biggest Bollywood stars were among the guests at the four-day gala in Italy and France.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 in Mumbai.

IPL heartbreak

MS Dhoni, 42, had a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) this year as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the knockout stage, conceding a 27-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Speculation was rife that Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, could have played his last IPL season.

After the IPL heartbreak, Dhoni went to his hometown Ranchi to cool off and spend time with his family. In a viral video, he was seen riding a motorcycle on the streets of the city.