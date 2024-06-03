Akash Ambani dances with Shloka Mehta during Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding, kisses her on head

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebration took place in Europe aboard a cruise, and it was a star-studded affair once again, just like the one in Jamnagar. The four-day event saw celebrities performing for the couple and the Ambani family delivering speeches and more. A video of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s romantic dance during the glitzy affair has gone viral on social media. Akash also tenderly kissed Shloka on her head, and the Internet can’t get enough of the “love birds”. Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta.

“Lovebirds. For them, love is in the air,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by a fan page dedicated to Shloka.

The video opens to show Akash and Shloka romantically dancing to a song. As the video continues, the couple sits down, and that’s when Akash does something even more romantic—he places a kiss on Shloka’s head. The video also shows the couple twinning in pink.

The video was shared by the fan page on June 2 on Instagram. It has since received over 5.7 lakh views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on the romantic dance.

Here’s how people reacted to Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s dance video:

“The way Akash was clicking pics and he kissed has my heart,” said an Instagram user.

Another added, “The way Akash kissed.”

“Love diaries. Romantic salsa dance,” wrote a third.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Shloka Mehta, daughter of business tycoon Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, in 2019. The couple gave birth to their son, Prithvi, in December 2020 and welcomed their second child Veda - a baby girl - in June 2023.