‘Shree ke charno me’: Nita Ambani takes Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Nita Ambani, founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, arrived in Varanasi on Monday, June 24, to offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She also carried Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite to present it at the feet of the Lord. Nita Ambani arrived in Varanasi on Monday and will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. (X/@ani)

“Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani says: Today I am here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty.… She has arrived in Varanasi and will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing a video on X.

Nita Ambani told ANI, “Bas abhi to Bholenath ka darshan karne ja rhi hun aur uske baad Ganga aarti karne ja rhi hun, to I am very excited [Right now, I am going to have a darshan of Lord Shiva and then to attend the Ganga aarti, so I am very excited].”

“Aaj nimantran patra lekar aai hun mere Anant aur Radhika ke shadi ka to bas shree ke charnon me ye mai aaj lekar aai hun dene ke lie [Today, I have brought the wedding invitation of my Anant and Radhika. I have come to present it at the feet of the Lord],” she added.

Watch the video here:

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. The two are childhood friends who turned into lovers.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. Guests are required to wear traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13. A grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14.