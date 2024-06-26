First look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s regal wedding invite. Viral video

A video showing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s opulent wedding invite has surfaced online. Like invites to previous Ambani events, this one too is adorned with figurines and motifs of Hindu gods and goddesses. The video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite shows a red box. A miniature silver temple slides out when the box is opened, and devotional music begins playing in the background. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12.

The video then goes on to show the wedding invite and programme. Exquisite designs adorn the multi-page invite. Each page also features Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, Goddess Durga, Goddess Lakhsmi and more.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s invite came with several gifts. The video shows the unboxing to reveal an embroidered cloth with the initials “AR”, another artwork of Hindu deities, a blue shawl and a box of what appears to be sweets.

Take a look at the video below:

Anant and Radhika’s wedding invite was addressed to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah. Their names are engraved in silver on the wedding invite.

Also engraved on the box are the words: “With best compliments, Nita and Mukesh Ambani”.

Footage of the invite was shared on Instagram by Siddaramaiah’s daughter in law, Smitha Rakesh. It has gone viral online with millions of views in the space of a few minutes.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani. He is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on July 12.

The couple's wedding will take place in Mumbai. According to the video of the invite, it will be followed by a “Shubh Aashirvaad” ceremony on July 13 at Jio World Centre.

The Ambani family has hosted two pre-wedding events in the run up to the big day - first a three day bash at Jamnagar and then a luxury cruise with stops across the Mediterranean.