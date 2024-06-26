Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant invite Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for wedding. Watch

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, in July. Ahead of the wedding, a video of the billionaire businessman visiting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with his son and would-be daughter-in-law to extend a wedding invitation has been posted on social media. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant posing with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde while inviting him to the wedding. (X/@ANI)

“Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and extended the invitation for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled on July 12,” ANI wrote as they posted the video.

In the clip, CM Eknath Shinde is seen giving Mukesh Ambani a bouquet of flowers. As the video progresses, Anant and Radhika join them to pose for pictures.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently hosted their second pre-wedding celebration on a cruise. In addition to their family and friends, the 1,200-person guest list included employees of Reliance Industries and Encore Healthcare. People associated with Anant Ambani's Vantara were also invited.

The group started their Mediterranean cruise trip from Palermo in Sicily. The four-day celebrations began with a lunch for their guests, followed by a starry-night-themed party at night, including a surprise performance by the Backstreet Boys. On the second day, the guests were invited to a toga party. The cruise docked at Cannes on the third day for a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes, followed by performances from Katy Perry and Pitbull. On the fourth day, the party enjoyed a performance from legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli after spending their day at the main square in Portofino, which was transformed into a private open-air market.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s highly anticipated wedding will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).