Giggling Isha Ambani shines as US influencer highlights her ‘magnificent’ necklace

Influencer Julia Chafe is attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. As the festivities of their marriage are on day three today, July 14, Julia can be seen meeting numerous celebrities and engaging them in lively conversations about their choice of jewellery. Among those whom she met, Julia recently had a delightful chat with Isha Ambani herself. As the two met, Julia complimented Isha for her massive diamond neck piece, sparking a warm exchange that left the latter giggling. Snapshot of influencer Julia Chafe and Isha Ambani.

The video opens to show Julia at the Ambani wedding venue. As she is recording herself, she says, "You have to see what Isha Ambani is wearing tonight; she looks so good." Julia then pans the camera towards Isha, who giggles at the compliment.

Isha can be seen wearing an ivory-coloured lehenga with a traditionally draped dupatta. She paired this look with diamond bangles. Her diamond necklace includes various colourful stones that perfectly match her outfit. She also had diamond earrings and a stunning ring. (Also Read: Ambanis give Haldiram’s aloo bhujia, sev and more to Reliance employees for Anant Ambani wedding)

Watch the video of Isha Ambani here:

Earlier, Isha Ambani stunned the world with her massive diamong necklace that she wore at the wedding ceremony of Ananat Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Also Read: Nita Ambani wore a jaw-dropping 100-carat diamond for son Anant’s wedding)

Jeweller Kantilal Chhotalal created the pink diamond necklace that Isha Ambani wore to Anant Ambani's baraat ceremony. The radiant neckpiece, known as the Garden of Love, has a blue diamond cut like a heart in the middle, encircled by diamonds portrait-cut diamonds that form flowers. She accessorised the necklace with bracelets, matching mang tika, and diamond flower earrings. The brand says that it took 4,000 artisan hours to create Isha's jewellery.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 at Jio World Centre. Their three-day wedding celebrations will come to an end today, July 14. The grand wedding was attended by a number of celebrities, influential people from around the world, and social media influencers.