Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
Nita Ambani wore a jaw-dropping 100-carat diamond for son Anant’s wedding

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 13, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Nita Ambani wore a jaw-dropping 100-carat yellow diamond necklace for her youngest son’s wedding last night.

Nita Ambani wore a jaw-dropping 100-carat yellow diamond necklace for her youngest son’s wedding last night. The diamond formed the centrepiece and the highlight of her five-strand necklace crafted out of brilliant solitaires.

Nita Ambani for son Anant Ambani's wedding.
Nita Ambani for son Anant Ambani's wedding.

A team of artisans from Mumbai-based jewellers Kantilal Chhotalal worked over 1,000 hours to create the necklace.

According to an Instagram post from Kantilal Chhotalal, portrait cut diamonds surrounded the 100 carat yellow diamond. The yellow diamond was paired with an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop and set in five rows of brilliant solitaires to create the stunning necklace.

The wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani looked regal in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble that she paired with exquisite diamond jewellery for her son Anant Ambani’s wedding to Radhika Merchant.

News / Trending / Nita Ambani wore a jaw-dropping 100-carat diamond for son Anant’s wedding
