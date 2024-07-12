Not a ghoda, Anant Ambani rides a two-wheeler at his baraat. Watch

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom and superstars Rajinikanth and Ranveer Singh, all wearing safas, danced the the hit song from Dil Dhadakne Do
Groom Anant Ambani rode a two-wheeler at his baraat, surrounded by his family and a galaxy of stars. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Ananya Panday were among those seen dancing as the groom squad prepped for the main wedding ceremony.
Anant Ambani adorned a red traditional saafa, or a headgear, tied by the family members.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!