 Not a ghoda, Anant Ambani rides a two-wheeler at his baraat. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not a ghoda, Anant Ambani rides a two-wheeler at his baraat. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 12, 2024 08:41 PM IST

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom and superstars Rajinikanth and Ranveer Singh, all wearing safas, danced the the hit song from Dil Dhadakne Do

Groom Anant Ambani rode a two-wheeler at his baraat, surrounded by his family and a galaxy of stars. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Ananya Panday were among those seen dancing as the groom squad prepped for the main wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani, surrounded by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Bollywood stars, at his baaraat.
Anant Ambani, surrounded by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Bollywood stars, at his baaraat.

Anant Ambani adorned a red traditional saafa, or a headgear, tied by the family members.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Not a ghoda, Anant Ambani rides a two-wheeler at his baraat. Watch
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On