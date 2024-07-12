Mukesh Ambani greets Priyanka Chopra with a hug, welcomes John Cena to son Anant’s wedding. Watch

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was every bit the gracious host as he welcomed guests to his son’s wedding. Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai today. Guests have already started arriving at the venue – Jio World Centre in BKC – for the lavish ceremony. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at Anant Ambani's wedding venue.

Mukesh Ambani was filmed greeting Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra with a hug at the wedding venue. He also greeted Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas with a hug.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai yesterday to attend the wedding. The two are based in the United States. Chopra is known to be close friends with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, although she had given the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar a miss.

Wrestler John Cena was also invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. He turned heads in a traditional Indian outfit as he greeted Mukesh Ambani.

“Welcome.. Thank you so much for coming,” the chairman of Reliance Industries told John Cena as they shook hands.

Guests who have already arrived at the venue include Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan and Suhana Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt.