Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet; Ranveer Singh grooves to No Entry track. Watch

Many Bollywood celebrities attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet on Friday night. They included Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Several videos from inside the sangeet ceremony have emerged on social media platforms.

